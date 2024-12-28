Georgiev allowed five goals on 35 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev kept the Sharks competitive through two periods, but it all fell apart in the third. Vegas scored twice while shorthanded in a span of 23 seconds to flip the script, and the Sharks couldn't recover, sending Georgiev to his third straight loss. In that span, he's given up 13 goals on 99 shots. He's now 9-10-0 with a 3.52 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 22 appearances between the Sharks and the Avalanche. Georgiev is a clear fade in any moderately tough matchup. Yaroslav Askarov will likely start Saturday's home game versus the Sharks.