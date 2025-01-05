Kunin notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Kunin ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 27-year-old has been effective on offense despite often playing in a fourth-line role at even strength. He's also been on the second power-play unit recently. Kunin is up to 17 points -- one off his total from last season -- while adding 60 shots on net, 109 hits, 47 blocked shots and 33 PIM over 42 appearances this season. He's on pace for a career year, with his previous personal best being 15 goals and 31 points in 2019-20 with the Wild.