Kovalenko distributed three assists Thursday in a 4-3 win over St. Louis.

Kovalenko recorded his first three-point outing of the campaign Thursday, and it came in just his second game with his new club. The 25-year-old skated on the top line with Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli, and Kovalenko's ice time increased from 9:23 in his first game with the Sharks on Tuesday to 13:18 in Thursday's victory. Kovalenko will certainly be a name to keep an eye on if he can maintain a top-six role, and he could be an option on the man advantage Saturday against Utah if Klim Kostin (undisclosed) is unable to suit up. The left-shot winger Kovalenko is up to four goals and 11 points through 30 appearances (28 with Colorado).