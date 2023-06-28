Smith was selected fourth overall by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Smith is a star-level playmaking pivot with dynamic puck skills, elite vision and ridiculous creativity. He's been the top U.S.-born player in his age group since he was 11, and his exploits have only gotten more impressive over time. Most recently, Smith was named MVP at the 2023 U18 World Championship after posting 20 points, including nine goals, in seven games for the gold-medal squad. Sure, there's room for improvement in Smith's defensive engagement and skating, but he'll be well-schooled in that at Boston College come fall. And he'll be a fantasy force if he comes even close to his comps, which range from Evgeny Kuznetsov to Clayton Keller with a dash of Trevor Zegras splashed in for good measure.