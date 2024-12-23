Askarov was the first goalie off Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports, indicating that he'll draw the start on the road against the Canucks.

Askarov started Saturday against Edmonton and turned aside 39 of 42 shots in the overtime loss, and he'll be in the net for a second consecutive game Monday. Although the 22-year-old netminder has had to settle for a 1-0-2 record over his first three NHL starts of the season, he's been relatively solid over a limited sample, posting a 2.30 GAA and .928 save percentage.