DeSmith (illness) is expected to be available for Monday's home game against Washington, according to Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports.

Magnus Hellberg was the backup goalie behind Jake Oettinger in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over St. Louis due to DeSmith's absence. Hellberg and Lian Bichsel were assigned to AHL Texas on Sunday, but only Bichsel returned to the NHL level ahead of Monday's matchup versus the Capitals. As a result, DeSmith should be available to return to the lineup. Dallas hasn't named a starting goaltender yet for the game.