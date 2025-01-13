DeSmith allowed three goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa scored twice in a span of 39 seconds in the second period and had no trouble protecting the lead from that point on. This ended DeSmith's run of winning four straight decisions, as well as his five-game streak of allowing two or fewer goals. The 33-year-old netminder is down to 6-5-0 with a 2.32 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 13 outings this season. Jake Oettinger will likely be back between the pipes for Tuesday's road-trip finale in Toronto. The Stars have a back-to-back next weekend -- at Colorado on Saturday and at home versus the Red Wings on Sunday -- so DeSmith shouldn't have to wait long for his next start.