DeSmith will guard the cage on the road against the Flyers on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith is riding a personal three-game winning streak, though he has made just four appearances in net over the Stars' last 16 contests. Still, the netminder is sporting a 1.52 GAA and .946 save percentage over that stretch. While DeSmith won't be taking the starting job away from Jake Oettinger, it's possible that he will earn himself a few more opportunities given his recent success, which will serve to keep Oettinger fresh for a deep postseason run.