Lyubushkin logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Lyubushkin ended a seven-game slump when he assisted on a Jason Robertson tally in the second period. Long gaps between points shouldn't come as a surprise since Lyubushkin is more valued for his physical play than his offense. He has seven helpers, 15 shots on net, 31 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 27 outings this season, putting him one point shy of matching his production from 74 games between the Ducks and the Maple Leafs in the 2023-24 regular season.