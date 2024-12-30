Duchene scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Duchene had gone five games without a point entering Sunday. He broke that slump by getting involved in the Stars' last three goals in this win. The center's offense has dropped significantly without Tyler Seguin (hip) in the lineup -- the Stars' second line had been a strength early in the season but hasn't found much success lately. Duchene has 14 goals, 19 helpers, 61 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 35 appearances. He clicked with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston in this contest, so the trio may stick together for a while.