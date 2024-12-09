Duchene notched an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Duchene has just two helpers over his last five games, a rather subdued start to December for the center who had 16 points over 13 contests in November. The 33-year-old may be negatively impacted by the absence of Tyler Seguin (hip), who is out until at least April. Duchene still has the red-hot Mason Marchment on his wing, and the duo will try to develop chemistry with Logan Stankoven. Duchene is at 29 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 27 appearances this season.