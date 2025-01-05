Duchene logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Duchene has three multi-point efforts over his last four games, earning two goals and five helpers in that span. The 33-year-old slumped for most of December while losing his primary linemates Tyler Seguin (hip) and Mason Marchment (upper body) to injury. Duchene's game has been revitalized by Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston, and while the Stars' depth is being tested, the team's top six has risen to the occasion. Duchene is at 37 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 38 appearances.