Hintz notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Hintz had the primary helper on each of Wyatt Johnston's three goals in the comeback win. This was Hintz's first multi-point effort since Jan. 2 versus the Senators. He's earned five points over four contests since returning from an upper-body injury. The Finnish center is at 20 goals, 12 helpers, 107 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 46 games. One of his assists came while shorthanded, his first point on the penalty kill this season.