Hintz notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Hintz set up Jason Robertson for the opening goal just 4:31 into the game. Playmaking has been hard to come by for Hintz this year -- since the start of December, he has 10 goals and three assists over 20 outings. Overall, the center is at 19 goals, eight helpers, 98 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 41 appearances in his usual top-line role. He's slightly off the pace for a 40-goal season but could get there if he has a hot stretch or two in the second half.