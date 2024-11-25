Gustavsson will tend the twine during Monday's home game against Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will draw the start for the seventh time in the Wild's last eight games, but he'll face a tough test Monday since Winnipeg has tallied 4.05 goals per game to begin the season, which is tied for the best mark in the league. The 26-year-old has been somewhat unlucky recently, as he's posted a 1.82 GAA and .936 save percentage over his last six appearances but has a record of just 3-1-2 during that time.