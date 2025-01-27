Spurgeon scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Spurgeon has two points over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The defenseman was able to get a bit of a breather in this contest since the Wild controlled play well, logging 18:54 of ice time, his lowest mark since his return. The 35-year-old figures to play an important role in all situations moving forward. He has five goals, 15 points, 64 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances in 2024-25.