Brodin scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Brodin has gotten on the scoresheet in two straight games, earning a goal and an assist. His tally at 5:10 of the first period Monday answered Artemi Panarin's goal from the opening minute. Brodin has added four shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through six appearances, and he'll continue to fill a shutdown role with top-four minutes.