Fleury allowed five goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Fleury had one of his worst performances of the season. He allowed more goals in Saturday's contest than in his first three games in January combined. The 40-year-old netminder slipped to 9-4-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 15 games. Filip Gustavsson (illness) was unavailable to play Saturday but was penciled in to start Monday's road game against the Avalanche. If Gustavsson can't play in that contest, Fleury would likely get the nod again.