Zuccarello picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Zuccarello, who sustained a lower-body injury after being hit with a shot on Nov. 14, missed 13 games before returning versus the Flyers. At 37, he is still a strong fantasy contributor. Zuccarello has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 17 games this season, and he's coming off a 63-point showing over 69 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Zuccarello skated on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi while working on the first power-play unit in Saturday's game.