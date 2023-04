Hartman (lower body) collected a goal and two assists in the Wild's 5-1 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Friday.

Hartman rejoined the lineup after missing Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Stars because of the injury. He logged 18:02 of ice time in his return, including 2:21 with the man advantage. During the 2022-23 campaign, Hartman supplied 15 goals and 37 points in 59 appearances.