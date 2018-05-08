The Devils placed Dyblenko on unconditional waivers Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This means that New Jersey will buy out Dyblenko's contract; he had one year left on a two-way deal valued at $925,000 annually. Cutting ties with the Russian gives the Devils some roster flexibility after the 24-year-old produced stacked eight points (two goals, six assists) against a minus-16 rating with AHL Binghamton in 2017-18.