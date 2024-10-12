AEW is back on PPV on Saturday night with an intriguing event from Tacoma, Washington. AEW presents WrestleDream with an astounding seven title matches on the marquee. None is bigger than AEW world heavyweight champion Bryan Danielson taking on Jon Moxley in the main event.

Danielson is a local to Washington and grew up just a short drive from downtown Tacoma. This marks the first time that he will wrestle for AEW in the state of Washington and it's one of his last as Danielson has made it clear that his time as a full-time wrestler will end once he drops the world heavyweight title.

His showdown with Moxley is all about bad blood. Danielson and Moxley were longtime teammates in the Blackpool Combat Club until Moxley and the rest of the crew turned on Danielson at All Out with a violent attack. Moxley finished it by suffocating Danielson with a plastic bag.

The rest of the card has plenty of gold on the line. AEW women's world champion Mariah May takes on Willow Nightingale. International champion Will Ospreay takes on both Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita in his first defense of the crown he won from MJF at All In. Plus, the tag team titles are on the line when Young Bucks put their titles at stake against Private Party. And TNT titleholder Jack Perry faces off with Katsuyori Shibata.

There are plenty more big matches set for WrestleDream, including seven world title matches and many of the biggest names in AEW set for action.

Here's a look at the full list of matches set for WrestleDream.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 card

AEW World Championship -- Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

-- Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley AEW Women's World Championship -- Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

-- Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale AEW International Championship -- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita AEW World Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

-- The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party AEW TNT Championship -- Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-- Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata ROH World Championship -- Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

-- Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos (Two out of three falls)

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed

ROH World Television Championship -- Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage (Zero Hour Match)

