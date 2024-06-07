Without a true Triple Crown contender since Justify became the 13th horse to win all three American Classics in 2018, a three-year-old running all three legs has become a rarity. However, Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness Stakes runner-up Mystik Dan has been entered into the 2024 Belmont Stakes field and will become the first horse since War of Will in 2019 to run the three races in its traditional five-week timeframe. Saratoga Race Course will host the Belmont Stakes 2024 with Belmont Park undergoing renovations and Mystik Dan is 5-1 in the 2024 Belmont Stakes odds. Sierra Leone is the 9-5 favorite and other 2024 Belmont Stakes horses include Mindframe (7-2), Seize the Grey (8-1), Resilience (10-1) and Antiquarian (12-1).

Post time is scheduled for 6:41 p.m. ET on Saturday and this year's race will be contested at 10 furlongs (1 1/4 mile) instead of 12 (1 1/2 mile). Before making any 2024 Belmont Stakes picks for the 156th Run for the Carnations, you need to see our 2024 Belmont Stakes cheat sheet, 2024 Belmont Stakes racing form, and 2024 Belmont Stakes past performances featuring analysis from renowned horse racing handicapper Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Belmont Stakes having nailed the winner in the third leg of the Triple Crown four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 16 years. He's also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023 and then hitting the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

With SportsLine's Belmont Stakes 2024 cheat sheet, you'll get valuable information for every horse in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field. The 2024 Belmont Stakes cheat sheet will give you post position, connections, odds, career record, earnings, past performances and speed figures. You'll also get analysis from Demling on each horse, including his breakdown of Seize the Grey, who is coming off a wire-to-wire win in the Preakness Stakes.

Jockey Jaime Torres made his debut at Gulfstream Park in September 2022 and less than two years later, he's a Triple Crown winner after guiding Seize the Grey to victory at Pimlico three weeks ago. He was the top apprentice rider on the NYRA circuit in 2023, so he knows Saratoga Race Course well, and he'll look to guide the Preakness winner to the front from the rail on Saturday. What Torres lacks in experience, trainer D. Wayne Lukas makes up for. The 88-year-old is a 15-time American Classic winner with four wins in the third leg of the Triple Crown. Seize the Grey is also a half-brother of 2023 Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo.

Post position: 1

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas (Belmont winner in '94, '95, '96, '00)

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Odds: 8-1

Career earnings: $1,819,940 (third in Belmont field)

Career record (starts-win-place-show): 10-4-0-3

Notable win: Preakness Stakes (G1)

Best consensus speed figure: 101 (fifth in Belmont field)

Last Race: 1st by 2.25, lengths Preakness Stakes (G1)

Analysis: The D. Wayne Lukas trained colt proved me wrong in the Preakness Stakes. There will be more pace for him to deal with in this one and I believe the distance will prove too much. I believe his odds will end up being higher in the Belmont than they were in the Preakness.

