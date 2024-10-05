The La Salle and Saint Louis University field hockey teams narrowly avoided tragedy during a Sept. 27 game when gunfire erupted near Howarth Field on Temple University's campus in Philadelphia, putting the lives of players and fans in jeopardy.

After the gunshots were heard late in the game, players, coaches and even the referee sprinted for cover in a nearby locker room while witnesses said bullets landed in the stands and on the field.

On Saturday, the La Salle field hockey team released a statement explaining what happened and called for an end to gun violence.

"In the fourth quarter, gunshots erupted just a block away. When the gunfire rapidly shifted direction, bullets began entering the complex. Everyone on the field was exposed, forced to run for their lives as they heard bullets whizzing overhead, and witnessed shots crossing the field, some striking the turf. Fans supporting the Explorers and Billikens had to take cover as bullets hit the bleachers where they had been seated. The players who made it to the locker room safely had no idea if their families, friends, and missing teammates were injured."

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident, but La Salle added, "It should not take tragedy for change to occur."

"At this time, no shooter has been identified, and there are believed to be no victims. The shots were fired in the vicinity of an off-campus fast-food restaurant on Broad Street. The Philadelphia Police Department is leading this investigation," Temple spokesperson Jennifer Griffin said in a statement.

The game was canceled after the incident, with La Salle winning 1-0.

In the wake of the shooting, St. Louis canceled its match against Sacred Heart, which was originally scheduled for the next day.

"In light of yesterday's incident that occurred near our match in Philadelphia, we felt it was in the best interest of our student-athletes for them to return to St. Louis," the school's athletic director, Chris May, said in a statement.

"Our top priority has been and will always be the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes. We are grateful to everyone who responded yesterday and thankful that no injuries were reported. While there will be no further comment on this specific incident, we will continue to provide every possible support to our student-athletes, both on and off the field."