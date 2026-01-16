The 2026 Lecomte Stakes is the first American race that offers 42 total points towards 2026 Kentucky Derby qualification, with the winner receiving 20 points. Eleven horses are in the 2026 Lecomte Stakes field, as the 1 1/6-mile race will run at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. Crown the Buckeye is the 4-1 favorite among the 2026 Lecomte Stakes horses. New users can jump on the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $400 in bonus bets to wager on almost any track:

The 2026 Lecomte Stakes odds list Crown the Buckeye as the 4-1 favorite. Other top Lecomte Stakes 2026 contenders include Chip Honcho at 9-2 and Thunder Buck at 6-1. Five horses are listed at 8-1 in what's expected to be an evenly-matched field. With several Kentucky Derby contenders set to enter the gate, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2026 Lecomte Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

Menez, who called Disco Time's win in this race last year, is one SportsLine's top horse racing expert and he has a lengthy history of calling winners. He's had several huge calls recently, including giving out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby in 2014. Menez excels on horse racing's biggest days. In 2024 he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 windfall. Last year he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for a $761.96 jackpot.

Hit the late Pick 4 on Kentucky Oaks day for $915.48. In the Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. And in November, Menez finished 115th out of 643 entries in the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, the biggest live-money handicapping tournament in the country. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps could have been way up.

Top 2026 Lecomte Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising Lecomte Stakes picks: He is fading the favorite, Crown the Buckeye, who is going off at 4-1. Crown the Buckeye has hit the board in all four of his career races, but is coming off his worst finish last month as he took third at the Gun Runner Stakes.

That race was 1 1/16 miles, which is the same length as the Lecomte Stakes. With several other quality choices getting longer odds, Menez will not feature the favorite in any of his 2026 Lecomte Stakes bets.

"I'm going to completely toss the morning-line favorite, Crown the Buckeye, who won a very uninspiring running of the Gun Runner Stakes and was fading at the end of that race," Menez told SportsLine. See which horses to back here.

Instead, Menez's top pick is a longshot who "should be the one to catch." Menez also is high on another longshot who should "improve with distance and experience." You can see who they are, and get all of Menez's 2026 Lecomte Stakes picks, over at SportsLine.

2026 Lecomte Stakes horses, odds