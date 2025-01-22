The first week of Unrivaled, the brand new 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is in the books. Players have raved about the set-up down in Miami, which is raising the bar for women's professional basketball, particularly off the court.

As for the action on the court, it's clear everyone is still getting used to their new teammates and this unique style of play. Aside from the season opener, which saw Skylar Diggins-Smith cap a big Lunar Owls comeback win over Mist with a walk-off 3-pointer, the games have largely been uncompetitive, and at times chaotic.

We should see some improvements in the quality of play as the season goes along, but it may also be important to remember this is an offseason league, after all. The more important work is being done behind closed doors in training sessions to prepare for the upcoming WNBA campaign.

Here are CBS Sports' latest Unrivaled Power Rankings.

1. Laces BC (2-0) – Last week, No. 5

The Laces were the most impressive team in Week 1, with their 38-point destruction of Phantom sticking out as the best single performance. They were particularly dominant on the defensive end, where they forced 21 total turnovers and held both of their opponents below 33% shooting from the field. And they did it all without one of their best players, Jackie Young, who was sidelined with a left knee injury.

2. Vinyl BC (2-0) – Last week, No. 2

As expected, Vinyl's dual threat of Arike Ogunbowale and Rhyne Howard is going to be a major problem in this format. They are both capable of going on heaters where they're essentially unguardable, as Howard was in the opener when she poured in 33 points, which is the league's single-game high so far. Dearica Hamby's versatility and experience with 3-on-3 basketball also stood out, and she serves as a perfect complement to Ogunbowale and Howard.

3. Lunar Owls BC (2-0) – Last week, No. 6

The Lunar Owls had to work much harder for their victories than their undefeated counterparts. Skylar Diggins-Smith's walk-off 3-pointer to complete a big comeback over Mist in the league's first game was the best moment from opening weekend. Thus far, being the only team with five players on its roster does not seem to be much of an issue, especially with Napheesa Collier looking like the best player in Miami.

4. Rose BC (0-2) – Last week, No. 4

No team had a more frustrating start than Rose BC, which lost its opening two games by a combined 15 points, and did so while committing the second-most fouls and second-most turnovers. They'll need to clean some things up, but it's clear they can compete with any team in this league. Their level of competitiveness was also encouraging. This is not a group that's going through the motions out there.

5. Mist BC (0-2) – Last week, No. 3

Mist should be thanking Phantom for being so bad that they drew some attention away from their Week 1 showing. They collapsed against the Lunar Owls in the inaugural game, then put up a total stinker versus Laces in which they managed just 43 points on 18 of 57 from the field. As much as Breanna Stewart did on the glass and the defensive end, the Mist need more from her offensively. Just 23 points on 28 shots in the first two games isn't going to cut it.

6. Phantom BC (0-2) – Last week, No. 1

There's no debate about the most disappointing team from the opening week. That would be Phantom, who lost their first two games by a combined 53 points. Marina Mabrey's absence due to a calf strain certainly didn't help, but that doesn't explain why they weren't even competitive. Satou Sabally's showing on opening weekend -- 23 points on 9 of 23 shooting with seven turnovers -- was especially poor.