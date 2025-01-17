The women's professional basketball landscape will officially enter a new era on Friday when Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, tips off in Miami. The league seeks to provide an alternative source of competition and income for WNBA players during the offseason.

"For a long time, going overseas was the only option that people had in their offseason, and so this is kind of changing the narrative around that and giving another option," Collier said earlier this year. "Overseas is a great option for some players, but it shouldn't be the only thing you can do to make money and play basketball and get better."

Ahead of what should be a fascinating winter, here's everything you need to know about Unrivaled.

Who's playing?

That is perhaps the most important question. Initially, Unrivaled stated that it would feature "30 of the top professional players in women's basketball." However, Collier announced on Oct. 31 that the league would be expanded to 36 players because they "outperformed our financial projections."

The full player pool was filled on Dec. 23 when New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu joined as the 36th player. Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell, who is married to Collier, told Sportico that the league eventually hopes to expand to eight teams and 48 players in the coming years.

Stewart and Collier are leading the charge, of course, along with other stars such as Brittney Griner, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young. Thus far, there are four members of the excellent 2024 rookie class in the mix: Cameron Brink, Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards. Brink, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, has signed a two-year deal with Unrivaled and will not play in the 2025 season.

Despite the league's best efforts, Caitlin Clark is not in that group. She has decided not to participate. Additionally, Kelsey Plum has changed her mind on playing. The Aces star was in the initial player pool, but announced on Nov. 27 that she has backed out "in order to take some more time for myself this offseason."

On Jan. 17, Natisha Hiedeman signed a "relief player" for Phantom BC after Marina Mabrey strained her calf. Hiedeman will remain in the player pool for the remainder of the 2025 season, though it's unclear what will happen when Mabrey returns.

Here are the players confirmed for the first season of Unrivaled.

There are six teams with six players each, and the rosters were chosen by a selection committee that "splits the teams by position & skill," Collier wrote on social media. The rosters were announced via a YouTube video on Nov. 20.

Laces BC

Stefanie Dolson

Tiffany Hayes

Kate Martin

Kayla McBride

Alyssa Thomas

Jackie Young

Head coach: Andrew Wade

Lunar Owls BC

Shakira Austin

Cameron Brink

Napheesa Collier

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Allisha Gray

Courtney Williams

Head coach: DJ Sackmann

Mist BC

DiJonai Carrington

Aaliay Edwards

Rickea Jackson

Jewell Loyd

Breanna Stewart

Courtney Vandersloot

Head coach: Phil Handy

Phantom BC

Natasha Cloud

Brittney Griner

Natisha Hiedeman*

Sabrina Ionescu

Marina Mabrey

Satou Sabally

Katie Lou Samuelson

Head coach: Adam Harrington

*Hiedeman was signed on Jan. 17 as a "relief player" due to Mabrey's calf injury, which is expected to sideline her for two-to-four weeks.

Rose BC

Kahleah Copper

Chelsea Gray

Lexie Hull

Angel Reese

Azura Stevens

Brittney Sykes

Head coach: Nola Henry

Vinyl BC

Aliyah Boston

Rae Burrell

Jordin Canada

Dearica Hamby

Rhyne Howard

Arike Ogunbowale

Head coach: Teresa Weatherspoon

When does the season start?

The inaugural season will tip off on Jan. 17, and will run for eight weeks. Games will be played on Monday, Friday and Saturday nights.

TNT Sports has acquired the broadcast rights, and will show Monday and Friday games on TNT and Saturday games on truTV. All games will be available for streaming on Max.

The full schedule was released in November.

What are the rules to these games?

One of the many reasons that Unrivaled is unique is that the games will be 3-on-3, yet played on a slightly shorter fullcourt. The Unrivaled floor, which will be 70 feet long is about three-fourths the length of the WNBA's 94-foot long court. The playing surface's 50-foot width will remain the same.

"This game is rooted in how you would play basketball as a kid on a black top," Luke Cooper, Unrivaled president of basketball operations, told ESPN. "There's flow. There's pace. When you are watching, it feels like you are watching basketball ... it's not a gimmick."

Instead of four, 10-minute quarters like the WNBA uses, Unrivaled will play three, seven-minute quarters, followed by a fourth quarter that utilizes the Elam Ending -- or, as the league is calling it, "winning score." The winning score will be determined by adding 11 points to the leading team's score after three quarters. Then, the two teams will play an untimed fourth quarter to that target score. If the score is 60-50 after three quarters, the winning score would be 71, and the first team to reach 71 points wins. Under this format, overtime is not a possibility.

In order to further speed up the game, the shot clock will be 18 seconds, far less than the 24 seconds used in the WNBA and the 30 seconds used in the college game.

As for fouls, players will foul out after accumlating six personals. Furthermore, each trip to the line will result in just one free throw. If a player is fouled on a two-point shot, the free throw will be worth two points, and on a 3-pointer, three points. In and-one situations, the lone free throw will still be worth one point.

What is the season format?

The season will last for nine weeks, including the playoffs.

There will be two games on each game night, and the six teams will play each other in a round-robin format. The top-four teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs, which will be single-elimination.

Unrivaled built its own facility in Miami, which will be the league's home base this season.

How much will players be paid?

Exact salaries will not be disclosed, but each player will make a minimum of six figures and also receive equity in the league. In an interview with SB Nation in December, Bazzell stated that Unrivaled had a salary pool of over $8 million. That would put the average salary at $222,222.

One of the primary reasons that Stewart and Collier created Unrivaled was to give players a chance to earn significant money, not just now, but for years to come.

"Women's sports is on such a rise, and it feels like everyone is benefiting from that except the women in the sport, and obviously that's something we're trying to change and then also create generational wealth for these women," Collier told "We Need to Talk" last year. "From the beginning, [Stewart] and I really set out to create a league that was founded on that principle that players deserve compensation and ownership that reflect their value."

Will there be coaches?

Yes, each team will have a head coach, one assistant coach and a team manager. Unrivaled announced the head coaches on Nov. 15. Notable names include former Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon and former Los Angeles Lakers assistant Phil Handy.

Here's the full list:

Phil Handy (Mist BC)

Adam Harrington (Phantom BC)

Nola Henry (Rose BC)

DJ Sackmann (Lunar Owls BC)

Andrew Wade (Laces BC)

Teresa Weatherspoon (Vinyl BC)

What about the 1-on-1 tournament?

Another unique aspect of Unrivaled is that it will feature 1-on-1 tournament in the middle of the season to determine the best 1-on-1 player in world. The single-elimination event will take place in February and the winner will receive a $250,000 prize. In addition, the teammates of the winning player will each receive $10,000.

Further details regarding the rules and bracket will be released at a later date.