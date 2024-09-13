Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America, and fans can watch the PPA Tour that will visit Georgia this weekend for the CIBC Atlanta Slam. Fans can watch the back-and-forth action on CBS networks all weekend.

Go to any park or recreation center near you, and you'll almost certainly hear the sounds of paddles smashing pickleballs at nearly every hour of the day. Pickleball, almost a cross between tennis and ping pong, has grown wildly over the last few years.

The sport has even gotten investments from some big names in the sports world. Back in 2022, NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant, along with NFL legend Tom Brady, invested in professional pickleball teams.

Now, the PPA Tour is bringing the best pickleball players all over the country for fans to see. This weekend, they'll be at Life Time Peachtree Corners for the CIBC Atlanta Slam. As the tournament heats up, CBS Sports will have you covered with quarterfinals, semifinals and championship action from Friday through Sunday.

In men's doubles, top-seeded duo James Johnson and Dylan Frazier will look to keep things rolling against No. 5 seeded Hayden Patriquin and Pablo Tellez. On the women's side, the No. 1 seeded tandem of Catherine Parenteau and Anna Leigh Waters have cruised through to the quarterfinals. Will they meet any resistance prior to the title match?

How to watch PPA Tour CIBC Atlanta Slam

Friday, Sept. 13

Time: 4-7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network | Streaming: Paramount+

Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 1-3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 12-3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network | Streaming: Paramount+