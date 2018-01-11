2018 Sony Open odds: Picks from computer model that nailed Marc Leishman's run

The PGA Tour is in Hawaii this week for the 2018 Sony Open, which begins Thursday. Jordan Spieth is the Vegas favorite at 9/2, followed by Justin Thomas at 8/1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Marc Leishman at the Tournament of Champions last week. Despite being a 25/1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: Leishman shot 69 or better in three of his four rounds and finished in the top 10. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

Now that the 144-player field for the Sony Open is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for the Sony Open this year: Kyle Stanley, a 60/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Stanley is coming off a 30th-place finish in the Tournament of Champions. However, he has been hot this season with a fifth-place finish at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and a ninth-place finish at the QBE Shootout.

Before that, Stanley finished 19th at the CJ Cup and 21st at the CIMB Classic. In the four-day events he's played since October, he's scored between 278 and 292 and hasn't been cut.



Stanley is 29th in the FedEx Cup standings and 47th in the World Golf Rankings. His 78.13 percent greens in regulation is good for seventh on tour.

Another curveball: Jimmy Walker, who won the Sony Open in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015, doesn't even sniff the top 15. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Walker has been battling Lyme disease and had just one top-10 finish last year. He was cut at November's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Let him return to full strength before backing him in PGA tournaments.

Also, four other players with odds longer than 30/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

