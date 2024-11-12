Only two tournaments separate players from the offseason as the 2024 Bermuda Championship serves as the penultimate event of the PGA Tour's 2024 campaign. Marking the sixth straight season the PGA Tour has traveled to Bermuda, this year's tournament will pit those vying for spots in signature events against those aiming to maintain full-time status on the PGA Tour.

Presidents Cup participant and top man in the Aon Next 10, Mackenzie Hughes, headlines the action as the Canadian searches for his first victory in more than a year. Capturing a pair of top-10 finishes already this fall, Hughes hopes to not only enter the winner's circle but also the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings by year's end, which would grant him an invitation into the 2025 Masters.

Hughes is joined in the field by Maverick McNealy, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Ben Griffin and Kevin Yu as players inside the top 60 of the FedEx Cup with two events remaining. Taylor and Yu are among a number of players who have won already this season to tee it up, as are Nico Echavarria and Jhonattan Vegas, who are narrowly outside the Aon Next 10.

Things get sweatier when traversing down the FedEx Cup standings as Alex Smalley, Joel Dahmen and Daniel Berger check in just inside the top-125 cutoff that secures full-time status. They will need strong finishes to their seasons in order to maintain their positioning.

2024 Bermuda Championship schedule

Dates: Nov. 14-17

Location: Port Royal Golf Course — Southhampton, Bermuda

Par: 71 | Yardage: 6,828

Purse: $6,900,00

2024 Bermuda Championship field, odds

Golf betting odds below provided via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo to get in the game.

Seamus Power (16-1)

Mackenzie Hughes (16-1): He's a lock for the first two signature events of the season, but Hughes is playing to punch his ticket into arguably the biggest tournament of the year in the Masters. Known for his short game, the 33-year-old has made strides with his approach play in recent showings, which has led to quality results not only on the PGA Tour but also at various stages of the Presidents Cup. If he drives the ball well, he should have a chance to grab his third PGA Tour title.

Maverick McNealy (18-1)

Doug Ghim (20-1)

Ben Griffin (20-1): It's only a matter of time for Griffin as he once again contended last weekend only to fall off the pace with an over-par round on Sunday. The driver has been the main cause of his shortcomings, but improvements have been made this fall posting positive off-the-tee numbers in four straight events. He makes his third start at the Bermuda Championship, the site of his first contention run in 2022.

Patrick Rodgers (20-1)

Justin Lower (20-1): Lower secured his PGA Tour card thanks to a runner-up performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, but he still searches for his first career victory. Squandering the 54-hole lead in Mexico, the 35-year-old should get right back on the saddle this week in Bermuda. In three trips, Lower has three top-20 finishes including a T8 a couple seasons ago.

Sam Stevens (25-1)

Lucas Glover (25-1): The 44-year-old finds himself just inside the top 50 of the OWGR but outside the top 60 of the FedEx Cup. With work to do, Glover should improve on his prior two trips to Bermuda that failed to produce a top-20 finish. So far this fall, the five-time PGA Tour winner has been brilliant, posting four top-25 finishes in four starts including a pair of podium results at the Sanderson Farms Championship and Black Desert Championship.

Andrew Novak (28-1)

Matti Schmid (28-1): The convergence of recent form and course history could lead Schmid to surprise some people this week. Before missing the cut in Cabo, the 26-year-old was en fuego, racking up back-to-back top-five finishes at the Black Desert Championship and Shriners Children's Open. A great driver and putter of the golf ball, Schmid should once again thrive at Port Royal Golf Course, where he finished solo third last season given the number of wedge opportunities players will face.

2024 Bermuda Championship expert picks



Maverick McNealy Winner (18-1): He is probably overdue in capturing his first win on the PGA Tour, and there may be no better spot than this week. McNealy arrives in Bermuda fresh off a T6 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, which was a continuation of high-upside performances the last handful of months. His putter has disappointed recently, but that club has proven to be a separator in the past and may well lead him into the winner's circle.

Nico Echavarria Contender (50-1): Wash, rinse, repeat. A winner in Japan three weeks ago, Echavarria carried the momentum into Mexico,]\ where he held a share of the 54-hole lead before slipping up on Sunday and settling for a T6 finish. There's nothing to suggest the momentum with his scoring clubs should slow, and yet the price next to his name remains the same. Echavarria has been one of the best players this fall, and he still has plenty to play for as he is on the outside looking in for the first two signature events of 2025.

Wesley Bryan Sleeper (80-1): A flourishing fall has given Bryan a chance to secure a full-time PGA Tour card with two events to go. Nabbing three top-21 finishes in his last four starts, including a T6 last week at the World Wide Technology Championship, the 34-year-old's improvement off the tee has led to an improvement on the leaderboard. If his driver continues to cooperate, Bryan should contend as he rates out as one of the best wedge players in this field.

