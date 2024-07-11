liv-golf-andalucia-2023-g.jpg
LIV Golf returns to action this week as the 54-hole circuit travels to the Real Club Valderrama for the second straight season. Last year it was a three-horse race down the stretch with Talor Gooch outlasting Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka en route to victory.

DeChambeau will look to make amends following a podium result at LIV Golf Nashville the week following his dramatic triumph at the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Koepka searches for some form as he is without a top-20 finish across the first three major championships of the season despite hitting the ball well. A return to his game on the greens could unlock his full potential this week in Spain. 

In a similar boat as Koepka is two-time major champion Jon Rahm. Returning to his native land, the Spaniard seeks his first LIV Golf win of the season following withdrawals from LIV Golf Houston and the U.S. Open as well as a podium finish in Nashville. The former world No. 1 is joined by Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig to make up the Spanish contingent.

Cameron Smith continues his up-and-down season with Patrick Reed beginning to find some form through his play on the DP World Tour. Tyrrell Hatton arrives in Spain fresh off his first LIV Golf victory and first worldwide win in three years with Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson and recent U.S. Senior Open champion Richard Bland rounding out the action in the last event before next week's Open at Royal Troon.

Where to watch LIV Golf Andalucia

Event: LIV Golf Andalucia | July 12-14
Purse: $25 million
Start time: 7 a.m. ET 
Location: Real Club Valderrama — Sotogrande, Spain
Viewing info: Friday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Andalucia

PositionNameCaptainTeam MembersPoints

1

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, John Catlin

137.50

2

Legion XIII

Jon Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent

128

3

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz

107

4

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones

93

5

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak

85.50

6

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace

82

7

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk

65.50

8

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig

62.83

9

RangeGoats

Bubba Watson

Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters, Peter Uihlein

43

10

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Harold Varner III

35

11

Majesticks

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

26

12

HyFlyers

Phil Mickelson

Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele

19.33

13

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Danny Lee

6.33

Individual Wildcards

N/A

Anthony Kim, Hudson Swafford