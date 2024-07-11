LIV Golf returns to action this week as the 54-hole circuit travels to the Real Club Valderrama for the second straight season. Last year it was a three-horse race down the stretch with Talor Gooch outlasting Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka en route to victory.
DeChambeau will look to make amends following a podium result at LIV Golf Nashville the week following his dramatic triumph at the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Koepka searches for some form as he is without a top-20 finish across the first three major championships of the season despite hitting the ball well. A return to his game on the greens could unlock his full potential this week in Spain.
In a similar boat as Koepka is two-time major champion Jon Rahm. Returning to his native land, the Spaniard seeks his first LIV Golf win of the season following withdrawals from LIV Golf Houston and the U.S. Open as well as a podium finish in Nashville. The former world No. 1 is joined by Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig to make up the Spanish contingent.
Cameron Smith continues his up-and-down season with Patrick Reed beginning to find some form through his play on the DP World Tour. Tyrrell Hatton arrives in Spain fresh off his first LIV Golf victory and first worldwide win in three years with Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson and recent U.S. Senior Open champion Richard Bland rounding out the action in the last event before next week's Open at Royal Troon.
Where to watch LIV Golf Andalucia
Event: LIV Golf Andalucia | July 12-14
Purse: $25 million
Start time: 7 a.m. ET
Location: Real Club Valderrama — Sotogrande, Spain
Viewing info: Friday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)
Teams for LIV Golf Andalucia
|Position
|Name
|Captain
|Team Members
|Points
1
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, John Catlin
137.50
2
Legion XIII
Jon Rahm
Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Kieran Vincent
128
3
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz
107
4
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones
93
5
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak
85.50
6
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace
82
7
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Richard Bland, Kalle Samooja, Adrian Meronk
65.50
8
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig
62.83
9
RangeGoats
Bubba Watson
Matthew Wolff, Thomas Pieters, Peter Uihlein
43
10
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Harold Varner III
35
11
Majesticks
Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
26
12
HyFlyers
Phil Mickelson
Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele
19.33
13
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Danny Lee
6.33
Individual Wildcards
N/A
Anthony Kim, Hudson Swafford