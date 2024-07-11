LIV Golf returns to action this week as the 54-hole circuit travels to the Real Club Valderrama for the second straight season. Last year it was a three-horse race down the stretch with Talor Gooch outlasting Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka en route to victory.

DeChambeau will look to make amends following a podium result at LIV Golf Nashville the week following his dramatic triumph at the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Koepka searches for some form as he is without a top-20 finish across the first three major championships of the season despite hitting the ball well. A return to his game on the greens could unlock his full potential this week in Spain.

In a similar boat as Koepka is two-time major champion Jon Rahm. Returning to his native land, the Spaniard seeks his first LIV Golf win of the season following withdrawals from LIV Golf Houston and the U.S. Open as well as a podium finish in Nashville. The former world No. 1 is joined by Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig to make up the Spanish contingent.

Cameron Smith continues his up-and-down season with Patrick Reed beginning to find some form through his play on the DP World Tour. Tyrrell Hatton arrives in Spain fresh off his first LIV Golf victory and first worldwide win in three years with Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson and recent U.S. Senior Open champion Richard Bland rounding out the action in the last event before next week's Open at Royal Troon.

Where to watch LIV Golf Andalucia

Event: LIV Golf Andalucia | July 12-14

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 7 a.m. ET

Location: Real Club Valderrama — Sotogrande, Spain

Viewing info: Friday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf Andalucia