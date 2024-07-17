Many golf fans looking to make 2024 Open Championship bets will look toward the top of the odds. However, last year's Open Championship featured one of the biggest surprises in major history when Brian Harman won as a massive longshot over 100-1. Is there a longshot in the 2024 Open Championship field who can replicate that shock and success? Harman is 60-1 in the 2024 Open Championship odds, so is there value in him winning back-to-back when the final major of the year tees off from Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland beginning on Thursday?

Scottie Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite among the Open Championship 2024 golfers, while Rory McIlroy is next at 8-1. Before making any 2024 Open Championship picks or bets, you need to see the Open Championship 2024 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. He has given out numerous winners already in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship.

Top 2024 Open Championship expert picks

One shocker from McDonald: The expert is fading Collin Morikawa (10-1), who is priced too short to back in such a deep and talented field. Morikawa finished T-4 at last weekend's Scottish Open but he hasn't won any of his 17 tournaments this season. The 27-year-old has only won one of his 61 tournaments since the start of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, leaving his 10-1 odds with a deep major field looking rather surprising.

On the other hand, McDonald loves the value on Brooks Koepka at 25-1. Koepka has never won the Open Championship, but he has been the top golfer at major tournaments since 2017. He has five major victories since then, and no other golfer has more than two major wins in that span.

How to make 2024 Open Championship golf picks

2024 Open Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Ludvig Aberg 9-1

Collin Morikawa 10-1

Xander Schauffele 13-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Jon Rahm 22-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Tom Kim 33-1

Wyndham Clark 33-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Hideki Maysuyama 40-1

Robert MacIntyre 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Justin Thomas 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Sahith Theegala 45-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Min Woo Lee 55-1

Dustin Johnson 55-1

Cameron Young 55-1

Dean Burmester 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Sam Burns 60-1

Will Zalatoris 65-1

Corey Conners 65-1

Aaron Rai 65-1

Sepp Straka 70-1

Byeong Hun An 70-1

Akshay Bhatia 75-1

Adam Scott 75-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 80-1

Patrick Reed 85-1

Justin Rose 90-1

Louis Oosthuizen 90-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Davis Thompson 100-1

Abraham Ancer 100-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Mattieu Pavon 125-1

Si Woo Kim 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Sebastian Soderberg 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Rasmus Højgaard 150-1

David Puig 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Tiger Woods 150-1

John Catlin 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Tom McKibbin 150-1

Billy Horschel 175-1

Harris English 175-1

Denny McCarthy 175-1

Marc Leishman 175-1

Kurt Kitayama 175-1

Keita Nakajima 175-1

Lucas Glover 175-1

Adrian Meronk 175-1

Ryan Fox 175-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Tom Huge 200-1

Victory Perez 200-1

Jordan Smith 200-1

Stephen Jaeger 200-1

Eric Cole 200-1

Aaron Wise 200-1

Davis Riley 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Thorbjorn Olsen 200-1

Daniel Berger 200-1

Yannik Paul 200-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1