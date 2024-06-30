Full-field events will be the name of the game for the rest of the PGA Tour season with the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic taking center stage as it wraps up this weekend at Detroit Golf Club. Visiting the Donald Ross design for the sixth time, players will look to embark on a sizzling summer stretch as the FedEx Cup Playoffs stand just six tournaments away.

Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young, Cam Davis and Aaron Rai are among the golfers atop the leaderboard after 54 holes, and all are seeking either the first or one of their first few PGA Tour victories. Young may have found his form at TPC River Highlands last week with a historic 59 that propelled him inside the top 10. A runner-up finisher at this course before, the former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year is still seeking that first career win.

Bhatia is on the precipice of a breakout, it seems, while Davis previously won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff back in 2021. And then there's Rai, who like Young is seeking his first PGA Tour victory coming off a T19 finish at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

What will go down Sunday as the final round concludes? Make sure you don't miss a second of the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio