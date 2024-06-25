A full field of players will make the trip up to Detroit, Michigan, for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the heels of the final signature event on the PGA Tour playing calendar. Heading to Detroit Golf Club for only the sixth time, the PGA Tour has crowned heart-warming victors in its half decade in the Motor City.

Last season, it was Rickie Fowler who made his long-awaited return to the winner's circle. Getting the better of Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff at 24 under, the fan favorite captured his sixth victory on the PGA Tour and first in just a little over four years.

Fowler seeks to defend his title this week and is joined in the field by the man who nearly won last week's Travelers Championship -- Tom Kim. The 22-year-old is continuing his busy summer schedule playing for the ninth consecutive week on the PGA Tour. Falling just short of Scottie Scheffler in Cromwell, Connecticut, Kim appears primed to capture his fourth PGA Tour win this week.

Alongside Kim in that final group Sunday was another 22-year-old in Akshay Bhatia. Like Kim, Bhatia sees no reason to rest and will play in his eighth straight tournament this week. A winner already this year in San Antonio, the lengthy left hander continues to make weekly strides with his game.

Will Zalatoris flashed some brilliance at TPC River Highlands, as did fellow Wake Forest alum Cameron Young, who carded just the 13th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour with his 59 on Saturday. Young, who is still seeking his first win on the PGA Tour, hopes to keep the momentum rolling in Detroit alongside the likes of Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren, Stephan Jaeger and Keith Mitchell.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic schedule

Dates: June 27-30

Location: Detroit Golf Club — Detroit, Michigan

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,370

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field, odds

Tom Kim (12-1): He hasn't taken a week off since the end of April, and why should he as Kim is starting to play some of the best golf of his season. After a somewhat forgettable beginning to his 2024 that included just one top 20, Kim has factored a few times over the last four weeks. He nearly tracked down Robert MacIntyre on the final day at the Canadian Open, was in the mix before a poor weekend at the U.S. Open and led for nearly all of the Travelers Championship only to lose in a playoff to Scheffler. He's striking the ball as well as ever and starting to make putts on a consistent basis.

Stephan Jaeger (25-1)

Alex Noren (28-1)

Maverick McNealy (28-1)

Taylor Pendrith (30-1)

Aaron Rai (30-1)

Will Zalatoris (33-1): After a hot start to his Travelers Championship, Zalatoris regressed over the final three rounds and finished outside the top half of the 70-man field. In fact, the wiry right hander has not finished inside the top 40 since his top-10 finish at the Masters in early April. Zalatoris continues to grind on his game, but that early season form that produced runs at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational is nowhere to be seen.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks



Alex Noren Winner (28-1): The former top-10 player in the world is well-rested and playing as well as ever. Noren comes into this week leading this field in total strokes gained over the last six months and inside the top 40 in every strokes-gained category. During this run, the Swede has come close at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Cognizant Classic and looks keen on adding another contention run to his belt. It wouldn't be surprising if it comes at Detroit GC where he has finished inside the top 10 in both trips.

Taylor Pendrith Contender (30-1): Detroit GC is going to ask players to hit their wedges and long irons precisely and make a ton of putts. Well, that just happens to be Pendrith's game. A winner earlier this season at TPC Craig Ranch, Pendrith should be salivating at his chances this week. Since that victory, the big-hitting Canadian has been brilliant with the putter in hand and notched quality outings at the Wells Fargo Championship and the U.S. Open. After finishing runner-up to Tony Finau in his debut, Pendrith finished T14 at this tournament a season ago.

Lee Hodges Sleeper (75-1): Hodges has been a top-five iron player in this field since the beginning of the year, and the results are finally starting to translate. He experienced a nice run there towards the end of May with back-to-back quality results at the PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge. The finishes haven't quite been there in the last two signature events, but in a field of this caliber, the Alabama product should thrive. His iron play hasn't made the trip with him to Detroit in two prior appearances, but that shouldn't be the case this week.

