Only four rounds remain in the PGA Tour's 2024 season as players are presented with one last opportunity to lock up job security, Official World Golf Rankings points and playing privileges. Welcoming one of the stronger fields of the fall to Sea Island, this week's RSM Classic will be the site where some experience a sigh of relief, while others face the disappointment of coming up short of their playing goals.

Defending champion Ludvig Åberg makes his first start since the Tour Championship a year after shattering all kinds of scoring records. Reaching 29 under for the week, the young Swede captured his first PGA Tour victory in convincing fashion and looks for more of the same off an extended layoff. Staying away from the golf course during his time off, Åberg underwent successful knee surgery and hopes to play himself into contention in his first tournament since.

PGA Tour winners from this season such as Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston and Chris Kirk aim to add another to their tally, while others like Si Woo Kim, Eric Cole and Mackenzie Hughes seek OWGR points in order to climb inside the top 50 ahead of the year-end deadline for major championship invitations.

Hughes has his place secure in the first two signature events of 2025, where players like Lucas Glover, Jake Knapp and Taylor Moore hope to be with one more quality result. While they vie for their place in big-money fields, others will jostle for their place on the PGA Tour. Wesley Bryan is the bubble boy at the onset of the week at No. 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and will contend with the likes of Joel Dahmen and Daniel Berger for full-time playing privileges in 2025.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2024 RSM Classic TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 8:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 8:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-4 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-4 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio