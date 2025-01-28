The second PGA Tour signature event of the season is on tap this week with the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am set to get underway on Thursday, Jan. 30 in Pebble Beach, California. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to make his season debut, and headlines a star-studded 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field. Scheffler (4-1) is the betting favorite in the latest 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds. Other top contenders include Rory McIlroy (11-1), Justin Thomas (14-1), Collin Morikawa (14-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), and Patrick Cantlay (20-1). Defending tournament champion Wyndham Clark is a 45-1 longshot. The total 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse is $20 million with the winner taking home $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.

With One and Done pool just ramping up for the 2025 season, it is imperative to nail your one and done picks for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Should you use this event to target a favorite Scheffler, McIlroy, or Morikawa? Or would it make sense to take a long shot like Jordan Spieth (45-1) or Jason Day (40-1)? Before locking in your 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. AAnyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

McClure has been nailing his One and Done picks for the last two years, correctly calling Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open, as well as Scottie Scheffler's and Jon Rahm's victories as the Masters.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is Jason Day. The 13-time PGA Tour winner is one of the most talented overall golfers in the world, and he is widely considered to be one of the best irons player the sport has ever seen. Day has traditionally played well against elite fields like the one he will be facing this week, and he continues to contend in the majority of events he enters.

Day has been playing well in 2025, notching a T3 finish at The American Express against a top flight field. He ranks 15th on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (1.298) and 21st in Strokes Gained: Approach (0.902), and he has a track record of success at this event. In 2024, Day finished T6 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2022 he finished T24, in 2021 he finished T7, and he finished in fourth place in both 2019 and 2020. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one and done picks who was outstanding throughout the 2024 season and is listed as an 80-1 longshot this week. This player has championship pedigree and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who called Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open and both of Scottie Scheffler's wins at the Masters, and find out.