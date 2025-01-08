Augusta National announced Wednesday that Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Højgaard have accepted special invitations into the 2025 Masters as extended by chairman Fred Ridley. With the additions of Niemann and Højgaard, a total of 87 players have been invited to compete in the 2025 Masters scheduled for April 10-13.

"In support of Augusta National's efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not otherwise qualified have been invited throughout the Tournament's history," Ridley said. "The tradition continues as we welcome Nicolai and Joaquin back to the Masters, as both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world. We look forward to their arrival this April."

By accepting the special invitation, Niemann will be making his sixth career start at Augusta National, his second straight through these means. The 26-year-old has never missed a cut at the Masters with his best finish coming in 2023 when he finished T16.

A member of LIV Golf, the Chilean has made a concerted effort to showcase his talents around the world. In his three most recent starts, Niemann finished T7 at the DP World Tour Champonship, won the Saudi International on the Asian Tour and claimed a top-five finish in his title defense at the Australian Open. His first start at the Masters came in 2018 as the reigning Latin America Amateur Champion.

Højgaard is set to make his second Masters appearance after debuting last season. The young Dane held the lead at one point on Saturday before falling off the pace in the final round and finishing T16. He played his first full season on the PGA Tour in 2024 before returning to the DP World Tour to end his calendar year.

Højgaard found a bit of success on the European circuit and finds himself in possession of a five-tournament top 25 streak as he enters the new year. When he tees it up at Augusta National in April, Højgaard will make history with his twin brother, Rasmus, as it will mark the first time that a pair of twins will compete in the same Masters.