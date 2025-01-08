A Ryder Cup rookie has been added to the U.S. team's leadership room ahead of the biennial event set to take place Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Keegan Bradley announced Wednesday that Kevin Kisner has been added to the U.S. team as a vice captain. He joins fellow vice captains Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker, both of whom have previously been announced.

"Kevin is a great addition to our leadership group and will be a trusted voice throughout the coming months and this year's Ryder Cup," Bradley said. "His extensive match-play success and strong relationships make him a perfect fit. I look forward to working with him closely as we get ready for Bethpage Black."

The 40-year-old's participation at the upcoming Ryder Cup will mark his first appearance as vice captain or player. While Kisner does not have any Ryder Cup experience, he does have some in the Presidents Cup, playing for the U.S. team in 2017 and 2022 and most recently serving as an assistant captain at the 2024 competition this past fall.

Kisner's addition continues a youth movement that has taken place under Bradley's leadership. Snedeker, Simpson, Kisner and Bradley all still compete regularly on the PGA Tour and will be playing with potential U.S. Ryder Cup team members on a week-to-week basis. While Bradley, Snedeker and Simpson have all played in numerous Ryder Cups, none of them have ever served in a leadership role.

"I am incredibly appreciative of Keegan for this opportunity to help guide the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup," Kisner said. "I love match play and the Ryder Cup is one of the greatest events in sports. I cannot wait to be a part of it and look forward to doing everything I can to support Keegan, Webb, Brandt and our talented team in September."