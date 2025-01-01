The PGA Tour kicks off the 2025 regular season this week with its annual trip to the Aloha State for the 2025 Sentry. No longer exclusive to the tournament winners from the season prior, the Sentry will welcome 60 of the best players the league has to offer to the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

While the field will be without the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele will help fill the void and headlines the list of competitors. Schauffele hopes to build on the momentum of his career-changing 2024 season, and he is joined in the field by fellow former tournament winners such as Justin Thomas and defending champion Chris Kirk.

Thomas is among the many players to go through last season without a victory and hopes to get off to a fast start at a place where he has found his fair share of success. Others aiming to cross the finish line first include Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns and Sahith Theegala.

Hideki Matsuyama will attempt to build off his two-win 2024 season, as will other notable names such as Robert MacIntyre, Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley. Meanwhile, Max Homa, Cameron Young, Jason Day and Matt Fitzpatrick hope the flip of the calendar will bring a new string of form following disappointing years.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Sentry TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:30 - 10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 6-10 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 4-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12:45 - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6-10 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 6-10 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 4-10 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio