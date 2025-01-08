The PGA Tour remains in Hawaii for the second straight week as the 2025 Sony Open takes place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu beginning on Thursday. Hideki Matsuyama is coming off a historic win at Kapalua last week, giving him 11 PGA Tour victories. Matsuyama improved to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is the top-ranked golfer in the 2025 Sony Open field. He is the +900 favorite (risk $100 to win $900) in the 2025 Sony Open odds, followed by Corey Conners (14-1), Tom Kim (20-1), Russell Henley (20-1) and Byeong Hun An (22-1).
This is the first full-field event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, with 144 golfers set to compete. Kim is making his 2025 debut at No. 23 in the rankings following an excellent finish to the 2024 campaign. Kim is going off at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) to finish inside the top 20, but should you back him with your 2025 Sony Open bets? Before making any 2025 Sony Open picks or bets, you need to see the Sony Open 2025 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. Anyone who followed his lead could have been way up.
Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2025 Sony Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here.
Top 2025 Sony Open expert picks
We can tell you that McDonald loves the value of Keegan Bradley at 25-1. The upcoming American Ryder Cup captain is returning to this event after losing to Grayson Murray in a playoff last year. Bradley is the second-highest-ranked golfer in the field (No. 12) behind Matsuyama, sitting ahead of Sahith Theegala, Robert MacIntyre and Billy Horschel.
He held a share of the 54-hole lead at Waialae Country Club last year before missing a birdie putt to win the tournament, calling it "one of the hardest losses" in his career. Bradley went on to win the BMW Championship last August before finishing fifth in the Hero World Challenge last month. He ranked 15th in total strokes gained and 15th in scoring average last season, and McDonald likes his chances of getting off to a hot start this season. See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 Sony Open golf picks
McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Sony Open and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced at nearly 100-1. This golfer "had a great second half to his 2024 season with a couple of podium finishes." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
So which players should you target for the 2025 Sony Open, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of almost 100-1? Check out the 2025 Sony Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for Sony Open 2025, all from the expert who gave out numerous winners last year, including Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship.
2025 Sony Open odds, field
See full Sony Open 2025 picks, best bets and predictions here.
Hideki Matsuyama +900
Corey Conners +1400
Tom Kim +2000
Russell Henley +2000
Byeong Hun An +2200
Keegan Bradley +2500
Robert MacIntyre +2800
Maverick McNealy +2800
Si Woo Kim +3500
Kurt Kitayama +3500
Sahith Theegala +3500
Taylor Pendrith +3500
Luke Clanton +4000
J.T. Poston +4000
Austin Eckroat +4500
Davis Thompson +4500
Brian Harman +4500
Harry Hall +5000
Ben Griffin +5000
Chris Kirk +5500
Sepp Straka +6000
Cam Davis +6000
Daniel Berger +6500
Denny McCarthy +6500
Tom Hoge +6500
Harris English +6500
Thomas Detry +7000
Billy Horschel +7000
Andrew Novak +7000
Mackenzie Hughes +7000
Michael Thorbjornsen +7000
Seamus Power +7500
Stephan Jaeger +8000
Matt Kuchar +8000
Eric Cole +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Nick Dunlap +8000
Doug Ghim +9000
Patrick Fishburn +9000
Michael Kim +9000
Nico Echavarria +9000
Mac Meissner +9000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
J.J. Spaun +10000
Sam Stevens +10000
Lucas Glover +10000
Joe Highsmith +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Chandler Phillips +11000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Rico Hoey +11000
Gary Woodland +11000
Adam Svensson +11000
Max McGreevy +11000
Vince Whaley +12000
Adam Hadwin +12000
Nick Taylor +12000
Mark Hubbard +12000
Lee Hodges +12000
Justin Lower +12000
Taylor Moore +12000
C.T. Pan +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Matt McCarty +15000