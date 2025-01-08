The PGA Tour remains in Hawaii for the second straight week as the 2025 Sony Open takes place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu beginning on Thursday. Hideki Matsuyama is coming off a historic win at Kapalua last week, giving him 11 PGA Tour victories. Matsuyama improved to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking and is the top-ranked golfer in the 2025 Sony Open field. He is the +900 favorite (risk $100 to win $900) in the 2025 Sony Open odds, followed by Corey Conners (14-1), Tom Kim (20-1), Russell Henley (20-1) and Byeong Hun An (22-1).

This is the first full-field event of the 2025 PGA Tour season, with 144 golfers set to compete. Kim is making his 2025 debut at No. 23 in the rankings following an excellent finish to the 2024 campaign. Kim is going off at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) to finish inside the top 20, but should you back him with your 2025 Sony Open bets? Before making any 2025 Sony Open picks or bets, you need to see the Sony Open 2025 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. Anyone who followed his lead could have been way up.

We can tell you that McDonald loves the value of Keegan Bradley at 25-1. The upcoming American Ryder Cup captain is returning to this event after losing to Grayson Murray in a playoff last year. Bradley is the second-highest-ranked golfer in the field (No. 12) behind Matsuyama, sitting ahead of Sahith Theegala, Robert MacIntyre and Billy Horschel.

He held a share of the 54-hole lead at Waialae Country Club last year before missing a birdie putt to win the tournament, calling it "one of the hardest losses" in his career. Bradley went on to win the BMW Championship last August before finishing fifth in the Hero World Challenge last month. He ranked 15th in total strokes gained and 15th in scoring average last season, and McDonald likes his chances of getting off to a hot start this season. See who else to back here.

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Sony Open and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced at nearly 100-1. This golfer "had a great second half to his 2024 season with a couple of podium finishes." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

2025 Sony Open odds, field

Hideki Matsuyama +900

Corey Conners +1400

Tom Kim +2000

Russell Henley +2000

Byeong Hun An +2200

Keegan Bradley +2500

Robert MacIntyre +2800

Maverick McNealy +2800

Si Woo Kim +3500

Kurt Kitayama +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Luke Clanton +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Austin Eckroat +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Harry Hall +5000

Ben Griffin +5000

Chris Kirk +5500

Sepp Straka +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Daniel Berger +6500

Denny McCarthy +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

Harris English +6500

Thomas Detry +7000

Billy Horschel +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Michael Thorbjornsen +7000

Seamus Power +7500

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Matt Kuchar +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Nick Dunlap +8000

Doug Ghim +9000

Patrick Fishburn +9000

Michael Kim +9000

Nico Echavarria +9000

Mac Meissner +9000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Joe Highsmith +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Chandler Phillips +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Gary Woodland +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Max McGreevy +11000

Vince Whaley +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Lee Hodges +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

C.T. Pan +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Matt McCarty +15000