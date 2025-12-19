Johnson Wagner was announced Friday as the newest member of the Golf on CBS team. The three-time PGA Tour winner will serve as an on-course reporter during broadcasts while also appearing regularly on digital platforms where he will contribute tournament previews and recaps as well as create original content.

Wagner joins Dottie Pepper and Mark Immelman as CBS's on-course reporters for the 2026 PGA Tour season with coverage led by Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Frank Noblio and Colt Knost in the Super Tower, plus interviewer Amanda Balionis and Andrew Catalon, who hosts select events.

"I've done a lot of things in my life -- I've played on the PGA Tour, working in TV the last three years -- but I can't think of a moment that I've been more happy and like a 'pinch me' moment than this right now," Wagner said. "Being on the CBS Sports golf team, I'm just excited to sink my teeth in and get to work. Working with Jim Nantz, with Trev, with Frank, with Dottie, with Mark, with Catalon, with everybody, I am just -- words truly can't describe how excited I am to be joining this team."

Wagner joins CBS Sports following a run with NBC Sports and Golf Channel, where he provided live tournament and in-studio color commentary. Among his most popular contributions were Wagner's recreations of golf shots from that day's tournament action, which he will continue in his new role.

"I know a lot of people are kind of concerned with me leaving Golf Channel and 'Live From,' that we are not going to be doing recreations anymore, and I have to say that is not the case," Wagner said. "I don't know if they are going to be signature events, I don't know where they are going to be yet, but we are going to crush it.

"I have so many ideas, and I am really excited to sort of sink my teeth into this next evolution of what I have been doing and grow it to something not necessarily better, but grow it and keep building on what I've already built with Golf Channel."

The Golf on CBS season kicks off at the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January with coverage across CBS and Paramount+. In addition to airing the Masters and PGA Championship, CBS will broadcast seven of the eight signature events on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule and all three tournaments that make up the FedEx Cup Playoffs.