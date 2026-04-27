The R&A announced Monday that Royal Lytham & St. Annes will host the 2028 Open, which will mark the 156th playing for the famed Claret Jug. It will be the 12th time the Flyde links will host the championship and the first time since 2012, when Ernie Els memorably lifted the Claret Jug for the second time in his career.

Royal Lytham & St. Annes will follow in the footsteps of this year's host, Royal Birkdale, and the Old Course at St. Andrews, which is set to host the 155th playing of the championship in 2027, five years after it was the site of the 150th Open won by Cameron Smith.

"Royal Lytham & St Annes is widely renowned as one of the world's finest links courses and has witnessed many great championship moments since The Open was first played there in 1926 when the legendary Bobby Jones won," Chief executive of The R&A Mark Darbon said. "This is one of golf's most cherished and historic venues and The Open's return to these famous links will spark huge interest among fans to be part of one of the world's great sporting events and celebrate the rich traditions of golf's original Championship.

"We are grateful to the members of Royal Lytham & St Annes and the local authorities for their support in making this happen. We look forward to enjoying another fantastic championship on England's golf coast in 2028."

In addition to Els and Jones, notable winners at Royal Lytham & St. Annes include Peter Thomson, Tony Jacklin, Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros (twice) as well as Annika Sörenstam, who won the Women's British Open in 2003. Georgia Hall of England won the 2018 Women's Open the last time Royal Lytham & St. Annes played host for that championship.

Past Open champions at Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Year Winner Score 1926 Bobby Jones (a) 291 1952 Bobby Locke 287 (-1) 1958 Peter Thomson 278 (-6) 1963 Bob Charles 277 (-7) 1969 Tony Jacklin 280 (-4) 1974 Gary Player 282 (-2) 1979 Seve Ballesteros 283 (-1) 1988 Seve Ballesteros 273 (-11) 1996 Tom Lehman 271 (-13) 2001 David Duval 274 (-10) 2012 Ernie Els 273 (-7)



As with the game, the golf course has evolved in the century since Jones raised the Claret Jug in 1926. In the playings of the championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes before the turn of the century, the scorecard yardage played to roughly 6,800 yards and a par 71. In 2012, the scorecard yardage was lengthened to nearly 7,100 yards while playing to a par 70.