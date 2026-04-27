2028 British Open location: Royal Lytham & St. Annes to serve as host course for first time since 2012
The Claret Jug will return to Royal Lytham & St. Annes for the first time since 2012
The R&A announced Monday that Royal Lytham & St. Annes will host the 2028 Open, which will mark the 156th playing for the famed Claret Jug. It will be the 12th time the Flyde links will host the championship and the first time since 2012, when Ernie Els memorably lifted the Claret Jug for the second time in his career.
Royal Lytham & St. Annes will follow in the footsteps of this year's host, Royal Birkdale, and the Old Course at St. Andrews, which is set to host the 155th playing of the championship in 2027, five years after it was the site of the 150th Open won by Cameron Smith.
"Royal Lytham & St Annes is widely renowned as one of the world's finest links courses and has witnessed many great championship moments since The Open was first played there in 1926 when the legendary Bobby Jones won," Chief executive of The R&A Mark Darbon said. "This is one of golf's most cherished and historic venues and The Open's return to these famous links will spark huge interest among fans to be part of one of the world's great sporting events and celebrate the rich traditions of golf's original Championship.
"We are grateful to the members of Royal Lytham & St Annes and the local authorities for their support in making this happen. We look forward to enjoying another fantastic championship on England's golf coast in 2028."
In addition to Els and Jones, notable winners at Royal Lytham & St. Annes include Peter Thomson, Tony Jacklin, Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros (twice) as well as Annika Sörenstam, who won the Women's British Open in 2003. Georgia Hall of England won the 2018 Women's Open the last time Royal Lytham & St. Annes played host for that championship.
Past Open champions at Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|Year
|Winner
|Score
1926
Bobby Jones (a)
291
1952
Bobby Locke
287 (-1)
1958
Peter Thomson
278 (-6)
1963
Bob Charles
277 (-7)
1969
Tony Jacklin
280 (-4)
1974
Gary Player
282 (-2)
1979
Seve Ballesteros
283 (-1)
1988
Seve Ballesteros
273 (-11)
1996
Tom Lehman
271 (-13)
2001
David Duval
274 (-10)
2012
Ernie Els
273 (-7)
As with the game, the golf course has evolved in the century since Jones raised the Claret Jug in 1926. In the playings of the championship at Royal Lytham & St. Annes before the turn of the century, the scorecard yardage played to roughly 6,800 yards and a par 71. In 2012, the scorecard yardage was lengthened to nearly 7,100 yards while playing to a par 70.