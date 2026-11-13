Just over a handful of rounds remain in the 2026 PGA Tour season as the FedEx Cup Fall nears its end. The fall swing has produced moments of brilliance with winners like Jacob Bridgeman and Michael Brennan adding to their season tallies, while Blades Brown became the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in almost a century.

Players who have displayed excellence and who excellence has been expected from have risen to the occasion, but that is not what the fall is really about, is it? The core mission of the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule is to identify those players who no longer belong.

As harsh as it sounds, it is true. Bridgeman, Brennan and Brown will be on the PGA Tour for years to come. The same can be said for Austin Smotherman, who has won two tournaments this fall and locked up his status through the 2029 season. But shift your focus from the top of the leaderboard, and instead start to pay attention to those who are battling the proverbial cut line that is the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings.

There you will find old and new names alike hoping that the next two weeks can wash away the pain and agony of the last year in golf. While some of those players are lucky to have status thanks to previous accomplishments, not all do, and a date with conditional status (the top 125 in the FedEx Cup), or worse, a return to the Korn Ferry Tour or DP World Tour could be in their future should they not find the type of golf that brought them to the PGA Tour in the first place.

Here are the names we are focusing on across the Austin Championship and the RSM Classic as the PGA Tour wraps up its 2027 season these next two weeks.

Bubble boys