LOOK: Python, alligator get into wrestling match on Florida golf course
Only in Florida, right?
You can't just enjoy a nice round of golf these days without being interrupted by a terrifying wrestling match between two magnificent beasts, can you? This time, at Fiddler's Creek Golf Club in Florida, it was a python being eaten by an alligator while simultaneously wrapped around the gator's body.
"They were absolutely still," Richard Nadler, who watched the thing unfold, told News 2. "There was no grappling going on, nothing. The python's head was in the mouth of the alligator, and the alligator was just sitting there absolutely still with his eyes wide open not moving. And he had all these people around him these golf carts and people walking around taking photographs."
"Apparently there was no intervention and the next morning they were all gone and the assumption was that the alligator won and that was the end of it," Nadler said.
I can tell you one thing I would not have been doing. I would not have been within 50 feet of these two animals with a camera in my hand. I'll play the front nine again, thanks.
Wink of the CBS eye to FTW
