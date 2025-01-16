The PGA Tour announced Thursday that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will not be held at Riviera Country Club due to the impact of the Los Angeles wildfires. The third signature event of the PGA Tour season is scheduled for Feb. 10-16 with a replacement site expected to be announced by the organization over the next few days.

"The PGA Tour's focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles," the Tour released in a statement. "We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.

"In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location the week of February 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days."

Riviera has been featured on the PGA Tour since 1929. It has played host to the Genesis Invitational all but two years since 1972 with those exceptions coming in 1983 due to the club hosting the PGA Championship and 1998 when the club welcomed the U.S. Senior Open to town.

While there is no official word from the PGA Tour regarding where the event will take place, Golf Digest reported last week that TPC Scottsdale may be in line to pull double duty. The WM Phoenix Open is scheduled to take place the week prior, and it would not be the first time in recent memory that a Tour stop hosted tournaments back-to-back weeks. In 2020, Muirfield Village hosted the Workday Charity Open and the Memorial Tournament in consecutive weeks.