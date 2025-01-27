Pebble Beach Golf Links is hallowed ground in golf and it will once again take center stage when the PGA Tour returns for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The first two rounds will be played on the iconic oceanside course, as well as Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and will feature 80 tour pros paired up with high-profile celebrities and corporate big-wigs. The top pro-am team will be crowned after two rounds and then the professional will finish up this no-cut event over the final two days at Pebble Beach.

This is the first signature event on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule and that means that the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field will be the best of the year thus far. Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, but you can also play PGA Tour props on finishing position and use golf's impressive parity to build monster PGA Tour parlays. Before making your 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks and parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering $1.6 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a 7-leg golf parlay that pays out nearly $1.6 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Tour parlay picks

For the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's 7-leg PGA Tour parlay is Jason Day to finish top 10 for a +280 payout. The 13-time PGA Tour winner is a former world No. 1 and a major champion, but he dropped to as low as No. 175 in the Official World Golf Ranking while battling back injuries and chronic bouts with vertigo.

However, he recovered to win the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and he was also T-2 at the Open Championship later that season. He went on to add six top-10 finishes worldwide in 2024 and was also T-3 at The American Express earlier this season. "With nine top-10 finishes in 14 starts in this event for Day, his inclusion is a no-brainer, especially since he's currently in fine form," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make $1 million PGA Tour parlay picks

