Kickoff of the 2025 season for Scottie Scheffler will need to wait. After withdrawing from the 2025 Sentry due to a Christmas Day injury, the world's No. 1 golfer expected to return at The American Express next. That will no longer be the case.

Scheffler announced Monday that he had withdrawn from the PGA Tour's annual stop in Palm Springs, setting a new timetable for return.

"After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal," Scheffler wrote on social media. "I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am."

Scheffler suffered a puncture wound to his right hand on Christmas Day ultimately undergoing surgery to remove small fragments of glass from the impacted area. The original timetable for his return was slated at 3-4 weeks, but that has since been pushed back to over a month.

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is scheduled to start Thursday, Jan. 30. It represents the second signature event of the PGA Tour season. Scheffler held a share of the 36-hole lead at last year's tournament before falling off the pace on Saturday as the event was shortened to 54 holes.

Scheffler enters the 2025 PGA Tour season as the clear-cut best player in the world. A winner of nine tournaments in 2024, the reigning FedEx Cup champion will start his defense from behind the eight ball as three tournaments and one signature event will have taken place by the time he sticks a peg in the ground for the first time all season.