The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are finally coming together -- at least for one night in Las Vegas. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy will join forces against No. 10 Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka for an 18-hole match dubbed The Showdown set to take place at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Sin City.

The first iteration in the newest exhibition golf series, The Showdown will feature not only four of the biggest names in the sport but also some of the most exciting playing formats. Drawing clear inspiration from the Ryder Cup, this de facto PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf bout will feature four-ball, foursomes and singles matches across the 18 holes of competition.

Scheffler rolls into Las Vegas as the headliner having won nine tournaments in 2024, but he also has the least experience in these exhibition matches as he makes his debut. His teammate, McIlroy, was the winner of The Match 9 over Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang played at The Park Golf Course earlier this year.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau and Koepka are no strangers to this playing style as the two played against one another down the road at The Wynn Golf Club. Koepka came away victorious in their battle, but they will now look to align their efforts against a duo which raised a combined 13 trophies in 2024.

That total could have been 14 for the PGA Tour side had DeChambeau not claimed his second major championship title at the U.S. Open over McIlroy. It is a conversation point which will surely be brought up with his counterpart as bragging rights and a whole lot of cryptocurrency (yes, you read that correctly) will be on the line in the Sin City.

Where to watch The Showdown

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17 | Time 6 p.m. ET

Location: Shadow Creek Golf Club — Las Vegas

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN | Live stream: Bleacher Report app

Format

The Showdown will feature three different playing formats across 18 holes of competition. The first third of the match, holes Nos. 1-6, will consist of the four-ball format where each competitor will play his own golf ball with the lowest score from each team being counted. The next third, holes Nos. 7-12, will see competitors team up in foursomes which is commonly known as alternate shot.

Following the two team-style formats, players will compete in a singles match across holes Nos. 13-18. One player from each team will be matched up against one from the other as the match comes to an end. All players have experience in each playing format as the three played in The Showdown are the same three played in the Ryder Cup.

Teams

Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy: Scheffler is the clear No. 1 player in the world, let alone in this match. Deploying a saw-style putting grip at the Hero World Challenge, Scheffler surged past a field filled with some of the world's best and should pick up where he left off in Las Vegas. The steady nature of his game should pair nicely with McIlroy's firepower across the two team-style formats.

Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka: There are more unknowns when it comes to the LIV Golf team, but DeChambeau and Koepka have proven throughout their career they can win no matter the preparation. While it is an exhibition match, both will play with a chip on their shoulders as they normally do. DeChambeau the longest player in the field and the best putter which could put this side over the edge.

Odds, prediction

Scheffler & McIlroy: -160

-160 DeChambeau & Koepka: +130

If you need to scratch an itch on a random Tuesday night, I could see the plus-money side drawing appeal, but the wiser decision is to lay the juice. There's no reason to overthink it: Go with the top two players in the competition. Scheffler is fresh off a victory at the Hero World Challenge, and McIlroy claimed the DP World Tour Championship last month in Dubai. Outside of his hole-in-one challenge, DeChambeau has not teed it up competitively since the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas while Koepka's last start came at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October. Pick: Scheffler & McIlroy -160