Even at age 49, Tiger Woods is still the straw that stirs the drink. The 15-time major champion ranked as the top individual in the 2024 PGA Tour Player Impact Program (PIP) receiving a $10 million payment for finishing in the top spot, according to Sports Business Journal, which observed a leaked internal memo.

It marks the third time that Woods has finished atop the rankings. He will not have an opportunity to four-peat given 2024 was the final year of the PIP; it will be replaced by the Player Equity Program (PEP) starting in 2025.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth rounded out the top five with Scheffler receiving $8 million and the others each bringing in $4.5 million.

Woods was largely out of the spotlight in 2024, but it did not matter. The 82-time winner played in just five PGA Tour events between the four major championships and the Genesis Invitational. He set the record for the most consecutive cuts made at the Masters when he played himself into the weekend for the 24th straight time, but the rest of his year inside the ropes was uneventful.

Outside the ropes, Woods introduced a new clothing line (Sun Day Red) and became a key figure in the negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Scheffler, the top player in the game over the last two years, made a significant move in the PIP standings climbing from No. 5 in 2023 to No. 2 in 2024. Winning nine times in 2024 -- with victories at The Players Championship, Masters and Paris Olympics -- the American's year may be better remembered for what happened off the golf course as he continued to grow his prominence in the game both for better and (on one occasion) worse.

Attempting to drive into Valhalla before Round 2 of the PGA Championship, Scheffler was placed under arrest outside the gates for disobeying a police officer's orders. He was ultimately released and played his second round, which helped fuel his popularity with not only golf fans but the broader sports audience. All charges were dropped against Scheffler in what largely appeared to be a misunderstanding.

After dishing out $100 million to 20 different players, the PIP prize pool was cut in half in 2024 as only $50 million was split among the top 10 finishers. The PIP formula is based on internet searches, earned media, TV sponsor exposure, general population awareness and golf fan awareness.

Here's a look at the rest of the players who received payments for finishing inside the top 10 of the PIP.

2024 PGA Tour Player Impact Program payouts