Xander Schauffele is dealing with a right rib injury that has affected him since late last season, according to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis. The discomfort began towards the end of 2024, and while Schauffele played through the pain at the Sentry, he has been unable to continue his planned playing schedule — withdrawing from last week's American Express and leaving his status for next week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in doubt.

"World No. 2 Xander Schauffele has been bothered with a right rib injury since late last year. It is not skeletal but instead soft tissue," Lewis posted to social media."Played through issue at the Sentry but resting now and not making any full swings. Not playing hometown event this week. Uncertain about AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am."

Not only was Schauffele an omission from the PGA Tour's annual stop in Palm Springs, but he will also be missing out when the league plays in his hometown of San Diego. The Californian is not listed in the field for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, making it the first time since 2015 that the world No. 2 will not tee it up at Torrey Pines.

Schauffele comes into 2025 off a career-altering season. Claiming two major championships and rising to the No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the 31-year-old joined the conversation regarding the best players in the world. He not only won two major championships, but he also collected top-10 finishes in all four to cap one of the best major championship seasons in recent memory.

In possession of the longest made-cut streak since Tiger Woods made 142 in a row, Schauffele's consistency was met with an incredibly high ceiling. His two most recent starts have seen his form dip ever so slightly, however, as he finished T41 in his final start of 2024 at the Zozo Championship and T30 to kick off his 2025 at the Sentry.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am represents the second signature event of the PGA Tour's 2025 season. Not only is Schauffele's status up in the air for the event, but so is that of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who provided an update on his hand injury on Monday.